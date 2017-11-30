Здравствуйте, Гость
Профиль Гость
« предыдущая тема следующая тема »
Страницы: [1]

Оффлайн Tamerlan

*
  • *
  • 1
  • +0/-0
    • Просмотр профиля
панель для видеостены
« : Ноябрь 30, 2017, 06:33:52 pm »
Панель для видеостены Usenda Digital Technologies LTI460HN11   
Brand Name: USENDA Model Number: LTI460HN11 Type: TFT Application: Indoor Panel Size: 46"   
Max Resolution: 1920*1080 Viewing Angle Hor:Ver: 178, 178 
Contrast Ratio: 3000:1 Brightness: 700 cd/m2,   
Bezel: 3.7mm, HDCP: yes, HDMI: yes, Frequency:60Hz, 
Signal format: NTSC、PAL、480P、576P、720P、1080I、1080P, built-in splitter: yes, realized 15x15 as largest screens, Picture in picture: Yes, Automatic restoration of work after a power failure:yes  Interfaces: Analog RGB Dsub-15, HDMI 1.4 
Цена:115000 рублей 
Сайт: usenda.ru  +74993807574 

LCD панель Usenda Digital Technologies LTI460HN11   
Brand Name: USENDA Model Number: LTI460HN11 Type: TFT Application: Indoor Panel Size: 46"   
Max Resolution: 1920*1080 Viewing Angle Hor:Ver: 178, 178 
Contrast Ratio: 3000:1 Brightness: 700 cd/m2,   
Bezel: 3.7mm, HDCP: yes, HDMI: yes, Frequency:60Hz, 
Signal format: NTSC、PAL、480P、576P、720P、1080I、1080P, built-in splitter: yes, realized 15x15 as largest screens, Picture in picture: Yes, Automatic restoration of work after a power failure:yes  Interfaces: Analog RGB Dsub-15, HDMI 1.4 
Цена:115000 рублей 
Сайт: usenda.ru  +74993807574 
Записан
Страницы: [1]
« предыдущая тема следующая тема »
 

+ Быстрый ответ