Панель для видеостены Usenda Digital Technologies LTI460HN11
Brand Name: USENDA Model Number: LTI460HN11 Type: TFT Application: Indoor Panel Size: 46"
Max Resolution: 1920*1080 Viewing Angle Hor:Ver: 178, 178
Contrast Ratio: 3000:1 Brightness: 700 cd/m2,
Bezel: 3.7mm, HDCP: yes, HDMI: yes, Frequency:60Hz,
Signal format: NTSC、PAL、480P、576P、720P、1080I、1080P, built-in splitter: yes, realized 15x15 as largest screens, Picture in picture: Yes, Automatic restoration of work after a power failure:yes Interfaces: Analog RGB Dsub-15, HDMI 1.4
